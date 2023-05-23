Paris Saint Germain just one point away from winning Ligue 1 title

Paris [France], May 23 : Paris Saint Germain just need a single point to clinch the French Ligue 1 title. PSG defeated Auxerre 2-1, at the Le Parc des Princes stadium on Sunday.

After the win, Lionel Messi became the only player from the European Top League to have scored at least 20 goals and delivered at least 20 assists in all competitions this season, as per PSG's official website.

In the match against Auxerre, Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG in the 6th minute of the match. Just after two minutes Mbapper again scored in the 8th minute of the match.

In the second half, Lassine Sinayoko scored a goal for Auxerre in the 51st minute but they couldn't manage to get another goal hence losing the match to Paris Saint Germain.

Paris Saint Germain took a total of 15 shots out of which only four were on target. Their possession of the ball during the match was 64 per cent. They accumulated a total of 755 passes with an accuracy of 92 per cent.

Auxerre had a total of 14 shots out of which only seven were on target. Their possession of the ball during the game was 36 per cent. They managed to make 421 passes between them with an accuracy of 88 per cent.

Paris Saint Germain is currently at the top of the French League 1 table with 84 points. They have played 36 matches out of which they won 27, lost six and drew three.

It was confirmed by Paris Saint Germain that Lionel Messi would be leaving the French club after the season finished on June 4.

Paris Saint Germain's remaining two league fixtures are against Strasbourg on May 28 and against Clermont Foot on June 4.

