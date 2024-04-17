"Performance that puts us in semi-final": Arsenal manager Arteta ahead of clash against Bayern

Munich [Germany], April 17 : Ahead of Arsenal's clash against Bayern Munich in the second leg match of the UEFA Champions League (UCL), the Gunners' head coach, Mikel Arteta said that they are looking forward to putting up a show that will help them move on to the next round of the tournament.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Arteta said that they are prepared to take on Bayern Munich in the second leg.

"A performance that puts us in the Champions League semi-final. All the preparation have been to achieve that, and earn it. We have been ready for 10 months and everything we did last season to start that journey in the Champions League after so many years, and tomorrow we have an unbelievable opportunity to make it happen," Arteta was quoted by Arsenal's website as saying.

He added that they are very clear how they want to perform in the game.

"Depending as well on their approach - for sure, I want my team to be ourselves, regardless of the stadium. Sometimes you want to do certain things and the opponent doesn't allow you to do it, and we're going to be very clear how we're going to play the game, how we want to play the game, and what is going to give us the best chance to win it," he added.

Bayern Munich will host Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Thursday. The last time both sides confronted each other in the UCL knockout stage in 2017, Arsene Wenger was still Arsenal's manager, and Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery were still running the wings for Bayern. Their last encounter resulted in a 10-2 aggregate defeat for the Gunners, with Bayern scoring five goals each in both legs.

This time around, Arsenal have gone through a drastic change since the arrival of Mikel Arteta in place of Wenger. In the first leg, Arsenal turned around the 2-1 deficit to finish the game on level terms. Ahead of the highly anticipated second leg, Arteta sent a message to his team to be themselves, irrespective of the stadium that they play in.

