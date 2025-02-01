Petr Kratky disappointed as Mumbai City FC held to goalless draw by East Bengal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 : Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky expressed his disappointment after his side played out a goalless draw against East Bengal FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday.

The match was a tale of two halves: while the visitors dominated the first half, the Islanders fought back in the second. Despite a slow start, both teams created significant chances, but neither could find the back of the net. While Kratky praised his team's resilience in the second half, he lamented their inability to secure all three points.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kratky acknowledged Mumbai City FC's slow start, particularly after Nikolaos Karelis' early injury, which disrupted their momentum.

"Yeah, I think the first half, (we) didn't start well, especially when Nikos (Karelis) got injured. I think we were a little bit shocked. Everyone of East Bengal FC tried to push us and we couldn't handle it very well," he admitted, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"We got through that period and the second half was much, much better... I think East Bengal FC are a quality team. We were a little bit shocked from the first half, but there are a lot of positives. Again, a clean sheet is very important. But I'm disappointed because we didn't win. But there are a lot of positives to take from this game," he added.

East Bengal FC pressed high and dominated possession in the first half, forcing Mumbai City FC to remain cautious in defense. Dimitrios Diamantakos led the charge, striking the post twice and coming agonizingly close to scoring.

Mumbai City FC made several changes in the second half, allowing them to regain control of possession and create better scoring opportunities. Despite being held to their seventh draw of the season, Kratky remained optimistic, highlighting positives such as the clean sheet and the improved second-half performance.

"The positive, it's we came back after not a very good first half. We came back and tried to play football what we wanted. And we created a lot of scoring opportunities and have a clean sheet. So we have to build on it...So we have to look for consistency, implement players in the team and keep working, you know, keep believing what we do. We believe in the way how we play. That's not going to change and we just need to get better," he said, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Mumbai City FC are currently sixth in the league table, with their sights set on improving their form. Kratky emphasized the importance of focusing on their own performances rather than the standings.

"The situation is very similar to what it was before the game. Again, we have to go game by game. We will try to win every game... We have a very good team. We just need to keep working. And it will happen what will happen. So we go next game to win. So we will try our best, work hard and play football what we want to play and get three points," he noted

Mumbai City FC's next match is against NorthEast United FC in Shillong on February 7, marking the first time in ISL history that the match will be played there. Kratky is eager to experience the venue, as the Highlanders move to Shillong to play their final three home games.

"To be honest, I'm looking forward to going there. Everyone told me it's a very nice place, very nice people. So I'm looking forward to being there and seeing a part of India I haven't seen yet. And looking forward to playing away in different conditions, much, much cooler conditions. Also looking forward to play good football and try to win," he said

With the playoffs race tightening, Mumbai City FC will need to find consistency to challenge the teams ahead of them. Kratky remains optimistic about his squad's potential and their ability to turn performances into victories.

"I think when we assess our situation, it's what it is at the moment. You know, we will try to get better. But I think we have qualities to look for in the next game... I think we have very good footballers, a very good team," he said.

