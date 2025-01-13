Petr Kratky disappointed with Mumbai City FC's 0-3 defeat to Jamshedpur FC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : Mumbai City FC (MCFC) head coach Petr Kratky voiced his disappointment following a 0-3 loss to Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. the league's official website reported.

Despite the first half ending in a goalless draw, the visitors staged a spirited performance in the second half, scoring a hattrick of goals thanks to Mohammed Sanan K, Jordan Murray, and Javi Hernandez. With that, the Men of Steel recorded their second league double over the Islanders in the ISL.

However, Kratky's men created a couple of chances with Vikram Partap Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, and others, but a resilient Jamshedpur FC defence line led by Albino Gomes stood strong to deal with that.

The Mumbai City FC head coach voiced his dissatisfaction with individual mistakes after missing the opportunity to seal three crucial points. Kratky acknowledged the difficulties posed by the opponent team but also highlighted his players' inability to deal with pressure situations.

"In the first half, there were a lot of crosses and a lot of balls flying into our area in the box. I think we dealt very well with that because we were prepared for it, but for a strong start from Jamshedpur FC, the game plan doesn't change. For me, from the first minute, they come at least for a point with wasting time on the throw-ins and a lot of unsportsmanship, what I saw today on the pitch in terms of lying down, getting up, and sprinting. This is part of football, but at the end of the day, this was not the reason why we lost," he explained in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

"The reason why we lost today was individual mistakes and playing under pressure. The first touch, the fundamentals of football, and individual errors. Again, we need to work harder and get players better in order to compete with the best teams in India because at the moment we are not one," Kratky continued.

The Czech-Australian head coach also seemed worried about the Islanders' overall performance in their recent matches and their approach while playing against top-six teams.

"Every time we play against top-four or top-five teams, we struggle. We played teams who are at the bottom of the tables, and then we got some points. If you can see a little bit from outside where the level we are, we are somewhere not where we want to be," Kratky remarked.

"We need to change something. We need to get better and work harder," he further added.

The Islanders (MCFC) will next face Punjab FC in an away fixture on January 16 in New Delhi. Kratky anticipated another tough challenge against the Shers but urged his players to work hard to return to winning ways.

"Just look at ourselves individually on the pitch and move forward. We have four days to play against Punjab FC away in Delhi. Again, a very difficult game. They are very good on transition. How we regroup, how we fight," he opined, as quoted by ISL.

"But again, just by football, we will not win these games. We will not win this game just to play pretty football. We need to fight. We need to start with the challenges. We need to be more aggressive. That's how we need to approach it," Kratky signed off.

