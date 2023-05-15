PL: "Have to apologise as performance in second half was not acceptable", says Arsenal manager after loss to Brighton

London [UK], May 15 : Following his side's loss to Brighton in their Premier League match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that his team's performance in the second half was not acceptable.

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes suffered a massive blow after they succumbed to a 3-0 loss to Brighton at the home setting of the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, meaning that Manchester City could be crowned as champions next week.

"Today we have to apologise because the performance that we had in the second half is not acceptable," said Arteta as quoted by Sky Sports.

Asked about chances to beat Manchester City to clinch the title, "Mathematically it is still possible and this is football, but it is impossible to be thinking about that today. We have to be thinking about the result and the performance we had in the second half and understand why and obviously have a different reaction in the next game."

"We concede a goal when they are really direct in behind and from there the team had no reaction. Obviously, when you give the silly goal away, the second one, then the team collapsed. The team had no answers."

"You have to do a lot of good things, incredible things, to be second in this league over the last 10 months but if this team is able to show that face as well, for sure, there are things that have to be addressed," he concluded.

City had secured an easy win over Everton earlier in the day and could clinch their fifth title in six seasons if Arsenal loses to Nottingham Forest on Monday. Any other result in that match will give City a chance to seal their title in front of their home fans against Chelsea next Sunday.

It was essentially all or nothing for the Gunners against Brighton after City's triumph at Goodison Park, but Brighton responded forcefully to their humiliation at the hands of Everton earlier this week.

The first half of the match was goalless. The opening blow was delivered by Julio Enciso in the 51st minute, who headed in Pervis Estupinan's cross from a few yards away after Jakub Kiwior was injured when Evan Ferguson stepped on his boot and it came off.

The hosts became increasingly angry as the Seagulls played with them and Mikel Arteta was cautioned for dissent. Deniz Undav in the 86th minute then delivered the game-winning blow by kicking Aaron Ramsdale after former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard mishandled the ball.

Then, Estupinan added a third, poking home the rebound after Ramsdale's feeble save to set off wild celebrations throughout the south coast as well as in Manchester in the stoppage time.

In 36 matches, Arsenal has won 25 matches, drawn six and lost five. They are in the second position with 83 points. Brighton is at sixth place with 58 points, with 17 wins in 34 matches, seven draws and 10 losses.

The final away game of the season for Arsenal is next Saturday at Nottingham Forest. The last day, May 28, sees the Gunners hosting the Wolves.

As part of their midweek schedule, Brighton will play Newcastle on Thursday before playing Southampton the following Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor