Players worked very hard to achieve this result: FC Goa's Derrick Pereira

FC Goa head Coach Derrick Pereira was delighted with his team and their efforts after his side got a memorable 5-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa to keep their top-four dreams alive in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Gaurs completely dominated the match and scored four goals in the first half. Jorge Ortiz scored a hattrick on his return to the starting lineup, after missing the last two games.

"I expected a tough match. I think we did well, we controlled the game well, the timing of the goals was crucial and we kept the momentum going. I think the boys worked very hard to get this result. But yes, Chennaiyin FC maybe their previous match has affected their performance today," said Derrick Pereira in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website.

"When we went into the break, we decided to control the game. Not to allow Chennaiyin FC to settle down. So we tried to keep the ball, keep possession and try to create opportunities. Yes, we could have scored more but that was a plan for the second half," he added.

The head coach further said it's a 'miracle' that his side can end their ISL run with a total of 30 points.

"Yes, miracles do happen, anything is possible with God, which I believe in. We will take it match by match again. The next match will be a very important one, it will be tough, but we'll go there with that mindset to put in a performance to get a good result. In the end, we see where we end up," said the head coach.

This result takes FC Goa to within five points of the semi-final spots.

( With inputs from ANI )

