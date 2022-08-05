Playing football again was something that I dreamed of after terrifying incident, says Christian Eriksen

New Delhi, Aug 5 Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen could make his first Premier League appearance for Manchester United against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday.

He signed for United on a free transfer earlier this summer after leaving Brentford at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old midfielder has revealed that he spoke to many people including Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before joining Manchester United.

The new manager of United, Erik ten Hag played a key role in enticing Eriksen's to Old Trafford on a three-year deal.

Speaking with Star Sports before starting the new season, the Danish player recalled how he collapsed onto the field in his team's game against Finland during Euro championship in 2020.

"I remember everything apart from the four minutes where I'm not here, although I also remember from getting the throw-in to waking up with people around me, leaving the stadium in the ambulance, I remember almost everything," Eriksen told Star Sports.

"Yeah I think it's made me even more relaxed in a football term not because I wasn't really stressed about football before, but I think you get an experience like this it's tough and it's different you just see things differently," he said.

When asked his comeback to play professional football after a frightening incident and the supports from Brentford, he said, "For me to be able to be back playing professional football again was something that I dreamed of and I'm grateful that Brentford gave me a chance to be able to come back and be able to play. The first few days were like, can I play football? Can I do it properly? Can I get back to a normal level? Can I get back to where I want to be? I mean after you've been out with what happened and still 6 or 7 months with like no training with the team I wanted to be back playing professional football again and see where I stand," he said.

"It's been great to me right from the first conversation, calling and asking what's the situation like. I knew Thomas from before from a long time ago. He's still the same man, I think his hair is a little bit shorter otherwise he is the same man and he sees football in the same way as he did back then. Now he's been really good for me," he added.

Eriksen said that it was good to be back in professional football and a good reception from the fans motivated him to play the game.

"Yeah I definitely think that game was more nervous ones I've been involved in. I mean it was definitely one of them like, one you need to tick before you really believe it and then after it would happen it was like a joy, obviously we lost but for me as a person or for me as a footballer to be able to come back and the reception that I got from the fans and from the people and even from the ones at Brentford it has been impressive and some people have been really kind to me and it's a very nice place to be," he said.

"It's been a very welcoming and a warm place to be. They took me in from the first day, I mean everyone from the fans at the stadium, people at the training ground, the teammates and the staff, everyone has been really welcoming," he said.

