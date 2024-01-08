Premier League: Burnley vs Luton town fixture rescheduled

London, Jan 8 The Premier League fixture between Burnley and Luton Town has been given a new date of January 12.

The match between the two promoted sides was originally scheduled for Monday 15 January.

The decision to reschedule the match came after Luton now needing an FA Cup replay, after they were held to a goalless draw in the third round against Bolton Wanderers on Sunday.

