Premier League: Chelsea manager takes call on Joao Felix's future

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Joao Felix's uncertainty regarding his future destination appears to be clearing up as the Portuguese star is now set to return to Atletico Madrid after his loan spell ends with Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, Atletico's president Enrique Cerezo has announced that the Blues will not take up the option to sign Felix on a permanent basis, under the orders of newly-appointed head coach Pochettino.

Speaking at an event in Madrid about his career and the current situation at Atleti, he said as quoted by Sky Sports, "The truth is at this moment in time, there isn't a great deal more to add [to the report that Pochettino doesn't count on him]."

"We have known for less than 24 hours so don't have anything planned. The Chelsea manager doesn't want him, he will return when his commitment ends in a matter of weeks and we'll see what happens. But he is an Atletico de Madrid player." Cerezo concluded.

In the past four months, Felix has featured for the London club 16 times. He scored four goals in the Premier League. Along with this, he made four Champions League appearances wearing shades of dark blue but he failed to open his account in the European competition.

The young forward made a move to Chelsea in order to play a style that suited his form of play but in the end, he failed to leave his mark under Graham Potter as well as Frank Lampard.

With the appointment of the Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino, he would be eager to bring in players that suit his preferences as well as his playing style.

Chelsea's future signings remain unclear but they are being linked to a few players. As the Summer Transfer window approaches their plan for the next season will become more clearer.

