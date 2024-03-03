Premier League: Chelsea secures fighting draw; Spurs, Liverpool secure wins

London [UK], March 3 : Tottenham Hotspurs registered a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League match at the home arena of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

After the first half was goalless, Eberechi Eze put Crystal Palace into an advantage with a wonderful free-kick goal in the 59th minute.

But Spurs were not going to be denied a victory at home. First, it was Brennan Johnson, who beat Joachim Anderson and set up a wonderful, yet simple finish by Timo Werner that levelled the scores in the 77th minute.

Later, Cristian Romero netted James Maddison's brilliant hooked cross in the 80th minute to give Spurs the lead.

In the 88th minute, Heung-Min Son scored the winning goal for Spurs, his first goal for the club this year, helping his side move to fifth place in the points table with 50 points after 15 wins, five draws and six losses.

Crystal is in the 14th spot with seven wins, seven draws and 13 defeats, giving them 28 points.

In another match on Saturday, Liverpool secured a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Forest displayed some fighting, and gutsy gameplay throughout the match and both sides failed to score. Forest failed to clear one final corner and Nunez, who had come into the game as a substitute, headed a deep cross by Alexis Mac Allister into the nets, sparking wild and chaotic celebrations in the stadium.

Liverpool maintains its top spot in the Premier League with 63 points, which have come after 19 wins, six draws and two losses. Forest on the other hand is in the 17th spot with six wins, six draws and 15 losses in 27 games, which have given them 24 points.

Just after the Carabao Cup after Liverpool, a late header from Axel Disasi helped them secure a fighting 2-2 draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

After some missed chances, Nicola Jackson put the Blues at the top with a header in the 35th minute of the game, ending the first half with a lead. However, Brentford bounced back in the second half, with Mads Roerslev Rasmussen (in the 50th minute) and Yoane Wissa scoring in the 69th minute. However, Disasi scored the equaliser in the 83rd minute, earning Chelsea a point.

Chelsea is the 11th in the points table with 10 wins, six draws and 10 losses, which gives them 36 points. Brentford is at the 15th spot with seven wins, five draws and 15 losses, which translates to 26 points.

