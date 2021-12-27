Premier League: City firm on top, Lukaku inspires Chelsea comeback win, Arsenal thump Norwich

Leaders Manchester City made it nine consecutive Premier League victories as they defeated Leicester City 6-3 in a Boxing Day classic.

Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling made it 4-0 for City in the first half. Three goals in 11 second-half minutes by James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho gave Leicester hope of a remarkable comeback.

But Laporte headed in from Mahrez's corner on 69 minutes and Sterling scored his second with three minutes remaining to wrap up the scoring.

At Carrow Road, Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal earned a fourth consecutive victory with a 5-0 thumping success against Norwich City.

Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette, and Emile Smith Rowe were the other scorers for the Gunners who now are at fourth on table with 35 points.

At Villa Park, Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to inspire Chelsea to a comeback 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in which Jorginho scored twice.

Chelsea are now unbeaten in four matches and stay third but are now level on points with Liverpool, who have played one match fewer.

( With inputs from ANI )

