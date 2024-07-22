Premier League club Aston Villa sign Amadou Onana from Everton

Birmingham [UK], July 22 : Premier League club Aston Villa on Monday announced the signing of Amadou Onana from Everton.

The club released an official statement to announce the signing of the 22-year-old midfielder, which read, "Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Amadou Onana from Everton. Welcome, Amadou."

Onana is known for his capabilities of breaking up the opposition's play and winning back possession for his team.

After his stints with Hamburger SV and LOSC Lille, Onana joined Everton in the summer of 2022. He went on to make over 70 appearances for the Toffees and scored three times last season. For Belgium, he has earned 17 caps and recently featured for them in the Euro 2024 as well.

"It feels amazing. I'm glad to be here, finally, and I can't wait to get started. It was a bit of everything. There's a healthy atmosphere here to grow as a player and as a man," Onana said after joining the club, as quoted from the club's official website.

"The team played very attractive football last season with loads of goals and will now be playing in the Champions League. I'll be playing in the Champions League again and that's very exciting. We also have a manager that's one of the best in the business and I think he can take my game to the next level," he added.

In Euro 2024, Youri Tielemans was also a part of the Belgium squad. He revealed that Tielemans played a big role in his decision to join Aston Villa from Everton.

"Youri played a big part in me being here because he told me lots of good stuff about the club. He's someone I'm used to playing within the national team, so I'm looking forward to training with him on a daily basis. He's someone who's got the experience to help and guide me throughout the whole process," he said.

