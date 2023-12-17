Premier League: Crystal Palace launch late fightback to hold Man City 2-2

Manchester, Dec 17 Michael Olise's stoppage-time penalty completed a remarkable late comeback as Crystal Palace grabbed a 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

Crystal Palace completed an extraordinary late turnaround at the Etihad Stadium, as Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal and Michael Olise’s 97th-minute penalty clinched a 2-2 draw at Manchester City, leaving the champions with only one win in six matches on Saturday night.

City, who were again without the injured Erling Haaland, stay fourth, three points behind Liverpool ahead of the Reds' home match against Manchester United on Sunday while Palace sit 15th with 17 points.

Goals from Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis had given City a deserved 2-0 lead after 75 minutes, but Mateta's and Olise struck to leave Pep Guardiola's side frustrated before they head to Saudi Arabia for the FIFA Club World Cup, Premier League reports.

City went close to opening the scoring after five minutes, with Julian Alvarez's header tipped wide by Henderson. Ruben Dias then flashed an effort from distance over the crossbar before Rodri’s shot was blocked by Marc Guehi.

City took a deserved lead on 24 minutes, Grealish slotting into the bottom corner after being played in by Phil Foden to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time.

Josko Gvardiol was then denied by Henderson before Palace’s best chance of the half came to the recalled Olise, who flashed a free-kick narrowly wide just before half-time.

City's domination continued in the second half, and they deservedly doubled their lead on 54 minutes through Lewis.

Foden’s pass inside the penalty area fell to Lewis, who drilled into the bottom-left corner from eight yards for his first Premier League goal.

City looked fully in control, but Palace suddenly reduced the deficit with 14 minutes remaining. Jeffrey Schlupp latched on to a long pass down the left and drove into the penalty area before squaring for Mateta to tap in for his second goal in as many matches.

And in the third minute of stoppage time, Palace were awarded a penalty for a foul by Foden on Mateta. Olise sent Ederson the wrong way to level and earn Palace an unlikely point.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor