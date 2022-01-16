Premier League: Fernandes left frustrated after United let 'result escape' against Villa

Bruno Fernandes was left frustrated after Manchester United let a two-goal lead slip in the Premier League draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Fernandes's brace looked to have given the Reds all three points at Villa Park, but there was a nasty sting in the tail from Villa, who equalised through late goals from Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho.

Bruno was pleased with much of the performance, despite the fact United let the result 'escape', and is now focused on bouncing back with positive results against Brentford, on Wednesday, and West Ham, who are visitors to Old Trafford next Saturday.

"I think everyone was really involved in the game, the game was being fantastic from us and we let the result escape at the end," Fernandes told MUTV.

"So the frustration is there but it is now time to carry on because the next game is coming quick."

Fernandes was most impressed with the opening half-hour, as United kept the ball well, dampening the fiery home atmosphere and forcing the hosts into several mistakes. "I think when we played well was the moments we played more compact, more calm, with clear ideas about what we are doing, and everyone was following the ideas," Fernandes said.

"So that's why I think the first 30 minutes was really good. After, the game started to be a little bit more balanced for both sides. But still in the second half, we come on in the second half doing well, making the right decisions, wait when we have to wait, press when we have to press."

"But that's it, when you don't get the result you have to find what's going on at the moment to concede two goals when the game was controlled. As I said before, now is time to understand what we can do better and go to the next game and try to win. That will be another tough game," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor