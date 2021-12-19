Premier League: Gabriel Martinelli's brace powers Arsenal to win over Leeds

In the only Premier League match on Saturday, Arsenal eased to a 4-1 victory against Leeds United at Ellan Road.

Gabriel Martinelli scored his first Premier League brace and Bukayo Saka was also on target in a mesmerising opening 45 minutes, in which Gunners mustered 11 shots on target - the most in a single first half of Premier League football since 2003/04.

Leeds rallied briefly in the second half, scoring from the penalty spot.

However, substitute Emile Smith Rowe latched on to Martin Odegaard's exquisite through-ball to finish and confirm Arsenal's third straight league victory six minutes from time.

Arsenal stay fourth on 32 points, four ahead of West Ham United. Leeds, who had 15-year-old Archie Gray on the bench, are five points above the relegation zone in 16th.

( With inputs from ANI )

