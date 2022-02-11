Premier League: Liverpool not in position to get Manchester City on toes, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are not in a position to get Manchester City on their toes after the Reds beat Leicester City 2-0 at Anfield on Thursday.

The Reds reduced the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points, with a game in hand, as Diogo Jota struck twice to defeat the Foxes.

Klopp felt there were elements of his side's performance that could have been better but was satisfied to reflect on a contest in which Luis Diaz made his first start for the club, Mohamed Salah returned off the bench on the hour, and three important points were secured.

"I'm not sure we are in a position to get them on their toes, to be honest. But it's not important in the moment, to be honest. Actually, if we had no chance to catch them, would that mean we shall not try to play the best possible season for us? I can't see that," Klopp in the post-match press conference said when asked about reducing the gap to the City.

"First and foremost we have to win our football games. This football club is massive and since I'm here I can't remember a game we lost and everybody said, 'Yeah, you can lose that game.' It's always the same situation: there's a game, we put on the shirts and then we have to win it. It doesn't work out all the time but thank God, it happened a couple of times."

"That's the situation we are in. It was really important for us tonight to win, because there's not only Man City to catch or whatever, there are a lot of teams in behind us who want to get closer - and that's a very important task as well," he added.

Liverpool will next clash with Burnley on February 13.

