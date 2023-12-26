Premier League: Luton Town beat Sheffield Utd in five-goal thriller

Sheffield, Dec 26 Luton Town produced a vital victory against Sheffield United on Tuesday as they came from behind to win 3-2 in a thriller to claim back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time.

Luton took the lead through Alfie Doughty before two goals in the space of eight second-half minutes put Sheffield in front. However, own goals from Jack Robinson and Anis Ben Slimane sealed a crucial win for Rob Edwards’ side as they move six points above the Blades, and only one point behind 17th-placed Everton.

Luton took the lead on 17 minutes through Doughty, who produced a fine piece of play to get the better of Gustavo Hamer and after making his way into the penalty area, Doughty’s left-footed shot squirmed under Wes Foderingham.

Hamer tried to make amends at the other end, launching a free-kick that prompted a solid save from Thomas Kaminski. Auston Trusty then soared above the rest, meeting Hamer's curling corner with a powerful header that rattled against the crossbar. Despite their trailing score, Sheffield Utd closed the half on a strong note, dominating play.

Chances were at a premium for both sides at the start of second half before Andros Townsend nearly extended Luton's lead, unleashing a right-footed strike from outside the box that narrowly sailed over the crossbar.

That miss proved costly as Sheff Utd surged ahead at the opposite side, leveling the score just after the hour-mark with forward Oliver McBurnie converting the chance and equalizing for his team.

The momentum of the game shifted dramatically soon after. Just eight minutes later, Anel Ahmedhodzic seized an opportunity amidst Luton's failure to clear their lines, scrambling the ball in and propelling Sheff Utd into the lead.

But Luton responded well and levelled in the 77th minute when Carlton Morris’ right-wing cross was met by Robinson, who inadvertently headed the ball into his own net.

Luton took a dramatic lead four minutes later after another Morris cross forced a second own goal, this time from substitute Ben Slimane.

The own goals also meant that Sheff Utd became the first team in Premier League history to score twice into their own net in the same match after the 75th minute.

Sheff Utd threw men forward late on in search of an equaliser, but Luton held firm and claimed a vital victory in their hopes of securing top-flight safety.

