Premier League: Nottingham Forest sack head coach Steve Cooper

Nottingham, Dec 20 Steve Cooper has been sacked as Nottingham Forest head coach, following a spell of over two years in charge, the Premier League club said.

The 44-year-old has been dismissed after a run of one win in 13 matches and five defeats in the last six. It has left Forest 17th in the Premier League, only five points above 18th-placed Luton Town, who have played a match fewer.

Cooper's final match in charge was a 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last Friday.

Appointed as head coach in September 2021, Steve galvanised Forest’s extraordinary rise up the Championship table and into the play-offs, culminating in a memorable win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium in May 2022. He then went on to manage the team for 55 matches in the Premier League.

"Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the Club’s history," Owner Evangelos Marinakis told the club's official website:

"We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham. Steve will always remain a friend of the Club and will forever be welcome at The City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavours," he added.

Several reports suggest Nuno Espirito Santo is the leading candidate to replace Cooper at Forest.

The 49-year-old would take charge of his third Premier League club, after previously being head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

Nuno recently left Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, after 16 months in charge.

