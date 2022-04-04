Premier League: Son Heung-min stars in Spurs comeback win against Newcastle, West Ham edge Everton

Son Heung-min netted his 14th goal of the season and produced an assist as Tottenham Hotspur moved up to the fourth spot in the Premier League table with a 5-1 win against Newcastle United.

Newcastle had taken the lead on 32 minutes, through defender Fabian Schar's free-kick into the bottom-right corner. Spurs levelled four minutes later, when Ben Davies met Son's inviting delivery with a glancing header for his first Premier League goal since September 2017.

Matt Doherty added Spurs' third three minutes after half-time. Son then made it nine goals in his last nine home Premier League matches with a composed finish from Dejan Kulusevski's 54th-minute cross before Emerson Royal got on the scoresheet with a close-range finish on 63 minutes.

Steven Bergwijn came off the bench to wrap up the victory, firing in after being teed up by another substitute, Lucas Moura, on 83 minutes.

A fifth win in six takes Spurs above Arsenal to fourth position on goal difference, with both teams on 54 points. The Gunners have two matches in hand.

At London Stadium, a stunning Aaron Cresswell free-kick and Jarrod Bowen's strike secured a 2-1 win for West Ham United against 10-man Everton.

West Ham went ahead on 32 minutes through Cresswell's brilliant, curling strike into the top corner. Everton were back on level terms on 53 minutes through Mason Holgate. Bowen restored West Ham's lead just five minutes later, following up after Michail Antonio's initial shot was blocked by Jordan Pickford.

West Ham are up to sixth in the table on 51 points, three behind fifth-placed Arsenal having played three more matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

