Premier League's 30-year celebrations head to Mumbai

The Premier League continued its 30-year anniversary celebrations this past weekend, with activity in Mumbai for Indian fans of the football competition.

The celebrations in Mumbai, hosted by the Premier League and supported by the UK Government's Great Britain campaign, kicked off on November 5 with a Premier Skills community coaching showcase, in partnership with the British Council.

The international development programme is currently in its fifteenth year and the event saw former Premier League player and Manchester City legend Paul Dickov take part in football activity with trained local Premier Skills Coach Educators and young people as read in a statement by Premier League.

This was followed by a special reception in the evening, graced by the official Premier League Ambassador in India and celebrated Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, Manchester City ambassador Paul Dickov, Alan Gemmell, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia, Premier League representatives and other members of the sports, business and entertainment world. Ranveer and Paul met with fans and guests at the event, sharing some of their favourite Premier League memories from the past three decades.

On the 30th anniversary celebrations, Premier League Ambassador in India, Ranveer Singh said, "Everyone has their Premier League story as do I. I have been ardently following Premier League football for over two decades. Watching the best players and coaches compete at the highest level, the action, the drama, the stories, the personalities - is all part of the irresistible allure of the league. I have a passion for football and the Premier League matches on a weekend is something I always look forward to."

"The Premier League has had a big part to play in bringing football closer to the fans in India, engaging effectively with the youth and the communities they are a part of. I'm proud that I have played a small hand in promoting this beautiful sport in India and among Indians. Discovering the next generation of footballers in India is exciting for me because I truly believe that with the League's support, we can sow the seeds now and nurture growth from a grassroots level, so we can further build and develop the sport, and in the coming years building a team that can compete with the best in the world. If I can see that happen in my lifetime, I would feel fulfilled," he added.

Alan Gemmell, Trade Commissioner for South Asia said, "The Premier League is the world's football league - and loved right across India. For thirty years the League has brought joy to tens of millions of people here as well as investing in communities across the country."

Adding his thoughts on the Premier Skills Showcase and the League's impact in India, Manchester City Ambassador Paul Dickov said, "I really enjoyed working alongside the local coaches and seeing the enjoyment and engagement from the young footballers. I have witnessed the immense fan following the Premier League has in India which is a testament to not just the quality of football being played but also the inclusive and diverse nature of the League."

The Premier League has had a mutual cooperation agreement with the Hero Indian Super League since 2014, working together to share knowledge and expertise in all areas of the elite game, including governance, talent development, commercial growth, administration and wider community development. This is on top of the Premier Skills activity delivered over the past 15 years, which has seen almost 7,000 coaches and referees trained to support grassroots and community football, benefitting more than 112,000 people.

Some of the individuals making a difference in communities in India as part of this delivery were also celebrated as part of the Premier League's 30-year celebrations, by being named as Premier League Community Captains. Faisal Khan, Netravati Naduvinmani, Nael Khan, Tanaz Mohammed, Nathaniel D'Costa and Shekhar Kerkar have presented with Premier League 30 pennants and captains' armbands for their work towards their club and community.

The busy weekend in Mumbai was capped by a series of Premier League match screenings organised especially for 700 fans who were invited as they are part of various official club fan groups in Mumbai. They had the chance to watch Manchester City vs Fulham, and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion which Premier League icon Paul Dickov attended. The Chelsea vs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool were also screened at the same venue.

( With inputs from ANI )

