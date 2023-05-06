PSG coach Galtier diclines to comment on Messi suspention

Paris, May 6 Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier refused to comment on the buzzworthy topic about a suspension of Lionel Messi and said there would be a discussion when the Argentine comes back to decide whether he will play again this season for the Ligue 1 club.

The 56-year-old French coach was the first person from the club or Messi's side who publicly admitted the existence of the sanction, reports Xinhua.

"I was informed earlier this week by the management team from the club of the decision to suspend Leo," said Galtier. "Once I was informed of it, I made the decision not to comment on it."

Messi, who had played in PSG's 3-1 home defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday, wasn't present at the team's training session the following day as he travelled to Saudi Arabia to attend a commercial activity as a tourism ambassador.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was reportedly punished by the PSG club for a suspension of two weeks with "no match, no training, and no salary."

The two-week suspension means that Messi will miss his team's away match against Troyes and the home clash with Ajaccio. As for the remaining three Ligue 1 matches this season, it was not sure now whether Messi will represent the capital club again to play since the relationship between the two sides has been broken after the controversial punishment.

"We'll see when Leo comes back. There will be discussions with the entire club and Leo, who is the first concerned," Galtier said.

Arriving in Paris as a free agent in 2021, the 35-year-old FIFA World Cup winner scored 31 goals and registered 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG and won the Ligue 1 title last season.

But PSG's failures in the UEFA Champions League have annoyed supporters, as Messi has been booed several times at the Parc des Princes by home fans over the past two seasons.

