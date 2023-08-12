PSG sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona on five-year contract

Paris [France], August 12 : Paris Saint Germain announced the signing of a French winger Ousmane Dembele on a five-year contract on Saturday.

The Ligue 1 club released an official statement to announce the signing of the 26-year-old.

"Ousmane Dembélé has joined Paris Saint-Germain from FC Barcelona. The world champion, who will wear the number 23, has signed for 5 seasons," read the club's statement.

Dembele who is a quick, skilful attacking player, made a transfer to FC Barcelona in the 2017 summer transfer window after spending time with the German club Borussia Dortmund.

In six seasons with the Spanish club, he made 185 appearances, scoring 40 goals and providing 43 assists. He also added three Spanish league titles (2018, 2019 and 2023), two Spanish Cups (2018 and 2021) and two Spanish Supercups (2018 and 2023) to his list of honours.

He was also part of the French team's incredible run in the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Four years later, he reached the final of the World Cup in Qatar with Les Bleus. At the age of 26, he has won 37 caps for France and scored 4 goals.

"I'm delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can't wait to play for my new club. I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club's fans proud," said Ousmane Dembele after joining the club.

President of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi also expressed his thoughts about Dembele's signing and said, "We are delighted to welcome Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain where he will be an important and committed player for our Club. The passion and determination shown by Ousmane as he has signed for PSG is fantastic and perfectly corresponds to the attitude required of all of our players. We are proud to be able to bring another French World Cup winner to Paris Saint-Germain as we enter a new great era for our Club."

