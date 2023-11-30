PSV fightback ends Sevilla's Champions League hopes

Madrid, Nov 30 Sevilla surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to PSV Eindhoven to crash out of the UEFA Champions League and leave the future of coach Diego Alonso hanging by a thread.

The side from the south of Spain produced arguably their best 45 minutes of football in the first half and were looking comfortable until Lucas Ocampos was sent off with around 25 minutes left, and their Dutch rivals produced a magnificent fightback to reach the competition's last 16, reports Xinhua.

Sevilla looked hungry at the kick-off and took the lead in the 24th minute when Sergio Ramos headed in Ivan Rakitic's curling free kick, and they thought they had doubled their lead just minutes later when Djibril Sow scored from close range after Dodi Lukebakio's close-range shot, only for VAR to rule the goal out for an accidental, but clear handball.

Youssef En-Nesyri then hit the post with a header, but the Moroccan was on target at the start of the second half, latching onto a ball through the PSV defense and clipping the ball past Walter Benitez, who was slow to come off his line.

Sevilla were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute after Ocampos was sent off for seeing two yellow cards in just four minutes, and PSV pulled a goal back just two minutes later when Ismael Saibari finished Sergino Dest's cross in acrobatic style.

All of a sudden, Sevilla were under pressure, with Sow clearing off the line from Saibari and goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic cutting out two dangerous efforts from Joey Veerman.

Nemanja Gudelj put the ball into his own net in the 81st minute under pressure from Yorbe Vertessen, and with Sevilla fans leaving their seats ahead of time, Ricardo Pepi completed an incredible fightback from PSV in the second minute of injury time with a close-range header.

