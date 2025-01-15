Pune teams, players shine at South United Football Club's Inter-City tournament

Bengaluru (Karnata) [India], January 15 : Teams from Pune secured four out of the five titles across the different age categories in the inaugural SUFC Inter-City Tournament, where kids from South United Football Academy's Bengaluru and Pune competed against each other at the Club's state of the art facility in Ulsoor, Bengaluru.

The players from the Pune centres also proved their mettle by securing most of the individual awards in the tournament, as per a press release by the South United Football Club.

This tournament saw over 250 young footballers from both cities, where SUFC demonstrated its importance to grassroots footballing initiatives. The teams from Pune won four out of the five titles across the categories - Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, and Under-15, and the Under-17 title was won by SUFC Pillars from Bengaluru.

Individual Awards:

Under-9:

Best Goalkeeper: Agastya Suresh (Bengaluru)

Best Player: Ekam Singh (Pune)

Emerging Players: Austin Loriggio (Bengaluru), Norah Gupta (Pune)

Emerging Coaches: Riyan Yadgiri (Pune), Naveen Kumar (Bengaluru)

Under-11:

Best Goalkeeper: Arhatva Dongre (Pune)

Best Player: Avyukt Nandi (Pune)

Emerging Players: Kabir Dhoot (Pune), Shanaya (Bengaluru)

Emerging Coaches: Pratiksha Devang (Pune), Umashankar (Bengaluru)

Under-13:

Best Goalkeeper: Diyan Goyal (Pune)

Best Player: Jayden Joseph (Bengaluru)

Emerging Player: Deliza Unwala (Bengaluru)

Emerging Coaches: Prabuddha Gaikwad (Pune), Aditi P. Jadhav (Bengaluru)

Under-15:

Best Goalkeeper: Siddharth Gupta (Bengaluru)

Best Player: Arpit Mishra (Pune)

Emerging Coaches: Mohsin Abdulla Tamboli (Pune), Siddharth Mishra (Bengaluru)

Under 17:

Best Player: Harshith S.V (Bengaluru)

Speaking about SUFC's initiative, Terry Phelan, Sporting Director of South United Sports Foundation said as quoted by a press release, "The thought process around this tournament was to bring all our teams to Bengaluru and provide them with an experience of such an Inter-City Tournament. I believe that the players, coaches, and parents had fun here, which has been our commitment. We are trying to grow the game at the grassroots level and help players progress in the game. Our growth over the last few years has been immense, and we are now even building a Residential Academy in the heart of Bangalore. It's been absolutely brilliant to see and be part of it."

Beyond the competition, the tournament also offered enriching experiences for the young players, including a meet-and-greet session with the Sporting Director of South United Sports Foundation, Terry Phelan and interactions with the Club's Senior Team players. The participants also attended an Indian Super League (ISL) match between Bengaluru FC and Mohammedan SC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on January 11, adding to the excitement of the weekend.

"I believe the last two days have been truly memorable for both the teams and the staff," Terry added. "The thing that stands out the most is that it has been both enjoyable and a valuable learning experience."

This tournament also acted as a scouting platform for SUFC's new Residential Academy Program. The aim of the Residential Program is to provide world-class facilities and holistic training to bridge the gap between grassroots and professional development and provide a clear pathway for the progression of players.

In line with SUFC's mission to connect sports and education, an exclusive session introducing the Club's upcoming Residential Academy Program, which aims to integrate academics and football training was conducted. SUFC's Chief Scout and Analyst, Indresh Nagarajan, conducted a workshop for the players to help them understand key footballing concepts using Video Analysis. The workshop explored evidence-based methods for using video analysis to enhance players' learning by improving their observation, reflection, and performance skills. Additionally, Prose Edu hosted a workshop on effectively integrating sports and academics, helping parents gain a deeper understanding of how the two can complement each other and allow children to pursue both effectively.

The SUFC Inter-City Tournament was supported by a stellar lineup of partners, reflecting SUFC's commitment to creating a well-rounded and impactful event. Grill N Chill joined as the Food & Beverage Partner, while HOSMAT Hospital took on the critical role of Medical Partner, providing on-site medical assistance. As the Education Partner, Prose Edu bridges the gap between sports and academics, aligning perfectly with the tournament's holistic approach. PUMA India continued its support as the Merchandise Partner, offering discount coupons for the Winners and Runners-Up. Forza Football joined as the Logistics Partner, while Baldwin Boys' High School helped with boarding and lodging for the young athletes. Healthy Platters was also onboarded as the Pune Snack Partner.

The tournament underlined SUFC's dedication to fostering grassroots talent while bridging the gap between sport and education. With its rich football culture and reputation for excellence, SUFC continues to lead the way in empowering the next generation of players.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor