Punjab Football Club signs Colombian forward Wilmar Jordan Gil

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 31 : Punjab FC has announced the signing of Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil for the 2023-24 season. The 32-year-old joins the Club after spending the last season in NorthEast United FC where he scored a total of 15 goals across all competitions.

Wilmar joined Punjab FC with a wealth of footballing experience in South America, having played in the top leagues in Colombia, Venezuela, and Brazil. He has also had stints in Europe and Asia, playing in Portugal, Bulgaria, South Korea, China and the UAE.

In his last season, the prolific striker scored eight goals for the Highlanders in just 11 matches in the ISL. Wilmar continued his scintillating form in the Hero Super Cup, where he scored seven goals to lead his team into the semifinals and become the tournament’s highest goal scorer. Wilmar is the fifth foreign signing of Punjab FC and will add more heft to The Club’s attacking prowess.

Speaking about the signing, the Football Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “We are delighted to have Wilmar Jordan Gil in our team. He is a proven goalscorer who will add a lot of firepower to our attack. We are confident that he will be a valuable asset to the team and will contribute significantly to the team’s success.”

