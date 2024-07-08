Punjab Hockey League: Roundglass Hockey Academy on top after week two of matches

Mohali (Punjab)[India], July 8 : Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) climbed to the top of the table of the Punjab Hockey League after winning both their matches in the week.

They have six points from two matches, while second-placed SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar also have six points from four matches. Surjit Hockey Academy PIS, Jalandhar are currently in third position with five points from two matches.

RGHA beat PIS, Ludhiana 6-0 in their first match of the league played at the Balbir Singh Sr. International Hockey Stadium, Mohali. Arjandeep Singh scored twice, while Amandeep, Harshjot Singh, Japneet Singh and Navjot Singh completed the scoring for the winners. In the other match of the day played at the same stadium, SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar thumped PIS Mohali 7-1.

RGHA then came back on Sunday to complete a comprehensive 8-1 victory over SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar to claim the top position in the table. In the other match of the day, Namdhari Sports Academy beat PIS Mohali 4-1 for their first win in the league.

The next set of matches will be played on July 13 and July 14 at Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ludhiana.

Results

Week 2 (Balbir Singh Sr. International Hockey Stadium, Mohali)

Match 5: Roundglass Hockey Academy beat PIS Ludhiana - 6-0

Match 6: SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar beat PIS Mohali - 7-1

Match 7: Namdhari Sports Academy beat PIS Mohali - 4-1

Match 8: Roundglass Hockey Academy beat SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar - 8-1

WEEK 1 (Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar)

Match 1: Surjit Hockey Academy PIS, Jalandhar beat Namdhari Sports Academy - 3-3 (SO 4-1)

Match 2: SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar beat PIS Mohali - 6-2

Match 3: PIS Ludhiana beat SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar - 3-2

Match 4: Surjit Hockey Academy PIS Jalandhar beat PIS Mohali - 4-2.

