Qatar evicts thousands of migrant workers ahead of football World Cup

Authorities in Qatar have evicted thousands of migrant workers from apartment blocks in the capital city of Doha ahead of the Football World Cup scheduled to start from November 20. As per reports, the evicted immigrants were called "uninhabitable" by the government, and they were given proper notice. This was done as the visiting football fans will be reportedly staying in that particular area during the World Cup.

Workers said that the officials have ordered a shutdown of over 12 buildings, which has left a large number of people homeless. This incident has attracted criticism from across the globe over Qatar's way of treating immigrants and its policies. Compensation for homeless migrants has also not been initiated by the authorities as of now. Meanwhile, FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition, the quadrennial international men's football championship contested by the senior national teams of the member associations of FIFA. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world.