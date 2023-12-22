Real Madrid, Barcelona support Super League court ruling

Madrid, Dec 22 Both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have reacted positively to the ruling made by the European Court of Justice that UEFA and FIFA were wrong to ban clubs from joining breakaway competitions, such as the proposed European Super League.

The two Spanish giants, who were among the founders of the Super League project and who are now the only two who remain openly committed to it, both issued statements supporting the court's decision, reports Xinhua.

"FC Barcelona wishes to express its satisfaction with the sentence of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) assessing the Super League project as proposed by A22 Sports," Barcelona wrote, needing the cash injection from a possible breakaway tournament to help their precarious financial situation.

"As one of the clubs driving the Super League project, FC Barcelona feels that the sentence paves the way for a new elite level football competition in Europe by opposing the monopoly over the football world, and wishes to initiate new discussions on the future direction of European competitions."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also issued a statement saying, "we welcome with enormous satisfaction the decision adopted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, which is responsible for guaranteeing our principles, values, and freedoms."

"In the coming days, we will carefully study the scope of this resolution, but I do anticipate two conclusions of great historical significance. Firstly, that European club football is not and will never again be a monopoly. And secondly, that from today the clubs will be the masters of their destiny," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the president of the Spanish Football League (La Liga), Javier Tebas, shared a message on social media where he pointed out that while the ruling says FIFA and UEFA cannot ban clubs from joining other competitions, the Court also ruled that: "does not mean that a competition such as the Super League project must necessarily be approved. The Court does not rule on that specific project in its judgment."

