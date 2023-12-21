Real Madrid, league leader Girona bring La Liga curtain down on 2023

Madrid, Dec 21 The final games of 2023 are played in La Liga with league leader Girona and second place Real Madrid both battling it out to see who will be top of the table at the start of the New Year.

Girona faces a difficult visit to play Betis with only three days to recover since their impressive 3-0 win at home to Alaves on Monday night.

Michel Sanchez's side produced another 90 minutes of control and was able to ease off slightly in the closing minutes of the game. Viktor Tsygankov is a doubt for Girona, but Cristhian Stauni will be back in the squad after suspension, reports Xinhua.

Real Madrid travels to play Alaves with David Alaba added to a long injury list that also contains Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Eduardo Camavinga, Thibaut Courtois, Vinicius Jr and Ferland Mendy.

Mendy's injury will give a chance to Fran Garcia at left back, while Nacho Fernandez or perhaps, Aurelian Tchouameni, will step in for Alaba in central defense and Andriy Lunin looks likely to continue in goal.

Real Sociedad travels to the south-west of Spain where they visit a Cadiz side that has not won since September 1st and who could have slipped into the bottom three if Celta takes a point from their visit to Villarreal on Wednesday night.

Braiz Mendez and Ander Barrenetxea are the only injuries for the visitors, while midfielder Gonzalo Escalante is the main absentee for the home side, whose main problem is scoring goals this season.

The final game sees Mallorca, who could also slip into the bottom three if results go against them, at home to an Osasuna side boosted by Raul Garcia's late winner at home to Rayo Vallecano.

There is one more match to be played in La Liga, which is on Saturday afternoon when Atletico Madrid faces Sevilla in a match postponed from October due to bad weather.

