Real Madrid 'very interested' in signing Erling Haaland, confirms Dortmund CEO

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed Real Madrid are interested in signing Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old Norwegian is one of the most sought-after players in world football currently and has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe. But Watzke revealed Madrid are most eager to lure Haaland to Santiago Bernabeu.

Dortmund CEO believes La Liga would be the ideal next destination for the forward if he leaves Germany but hasn't completely given up hope of retaining his services after talks with agent Mino Raiola.

"All I know is that Real Madrid are very interested in him," Watzke told BILD, as per goal.com. "I could name 25 others now, but with Real I know for sure."

"I think he would fit in better in Spain. A different kind of football is played in England. I am not so skeptical that he will stay with us. Me and Raiola had a good talk not so long ago. When we arrive at the end of negotiations, the conversations are always quite friendly. That phone call was quite friendly."

"We will certainly have another conversation in the next few weeks. If Haaland stays with us, there may be more euros for him," he added.

Haaland boasts a hugely impressive record of 76 goals in 75 appearances for Dortmund since he joined from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor