Real midfielder Valverde accepts they 'suffered in the first half' against Dortmund in UCL Final

New Delhi [India], June 2 : Following his side's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund to win their record 15th title in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final match on Sunday, Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde accepted that they suffered in the first half.

The first half of the final match stayed goalless as both sides played a tactical game. However, in the second half, the Los Blancos showed why they came into the match as the favourites to win the prestigious title.

The second half was dominated by the Los Blancos after they scored two goals within nine minutes. The Whites struggled in the first half, but with Nacho and Rudiger on their backline, they managed to keep the scoreline untouched.

The Los Blancos won their whopping 15th UCL title after beating Dortmund at Wembley.

Speaking after the match, Valverde said Dortmund were very quick with their counter-attack. He revealed that after the second half, the Los Blancos changed their formation to 4-3-3.

"We suffered in the first half. They came out very quickly on the counter-attack. Congratulations to our opponents and I'm happy for the team. After the break we changed our formation to 4-3-3 and that gave us more stability," Valverde was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

He added that the club will celebrate their 15th UCL title the next day.

"The values of this club give us the hunger to win. Tomorrow we will celebrate and they will tell us to go for the next one. It's part of this club and the biggest thing there is," he added.

When asked about Toni Kroos, Valverde said that they will miss the German midfielder as left his mark on the club as a legend.

"We're all going to miss Kroos. He's left his mark as a legend. We have tried to learn as much as we can from him. The same goes for Luka. We thank them for everything they have given us," he added.

Kroos had his last dance on the football field for Real Madrid in the UCL Final match. The German midfielder has etched his name as the greatest player in Real's history. He has netted 28 goals and registered 98 assists in 463 appearances for the club across all competitions.

