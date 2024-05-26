Reliance Foundation Young Champs are AIFF Junior League 2023-24 champs

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 26 : Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RYFC) defeated Football 4 Change Academy 4-2 on penalties to become the champions of the AIFF Junior League 2023-24 at the Guru Nanak stadium in Amritsar on Saturday.

The regulation time ended goalless, leading to the tie-breaker. RFYC goalkeeper Abhinand PB emerged as the hero of the evening, saving two penalties in the shootout.

In the semi-finals, while Football for Change Academy (F4C) defeated Alchemy International FA 2-2 (4-2), Reliance Foundation Young Champs showcased their dominance by routing FC, Madras, 4-0.

The match began on a promising note as Arjun Devendra Singh of RFYC took a powerful shot in the 15th minute. The effort was credible, but goalkeeper Thanggoumang Haokip made an impressive full-length dive to his right, making a crucial save to keep the score level.

In the 23rd minute, Kamgouhao Doungel from Football for Change Academy took a fine header from inside the box. However, despite his excellent efforts, the ball went wide of the target. Two minutes later RFYC's Atul B Pulipra stepped up to take a free kick, but his effort lacked precision and sailed over the bar.

In the 27th minute, F4C's Thangboimang Singsit took a free kick. This time the shot was right on target, but RFYC goalkeeper Abhinand PB was alert and managed to block it.

As the first half progressed, RFYC's Rajkumar Sharungbam made a decisive move in the 37th minute. He skillfully passed the ball to Shadhil EK, who found some space inside the box. Shadhil took the shot, but it was straight at the keeper, who made a comfortable save.

In the closest chance of the match in the 74th minute, Football for Change Academy's Satlenchung Kipgen made a brilliant run down the left flank. He manoeuvred past two defenders and set up Shadhil for a shot. Shadhil took his position and fired at the goal from inside the box, but the shot narrowly missed the target.

In the 81st minute, Football for Change Academy coach Hangkhanlian Suantak received marching orders.

In the tie-breaker, while Arjun Devendra Singh, Pritom Brahma, Faris A and Atul B Pulipra scored for Reliance Foundation Young Champs, Football 4 Change could score only twice through Chonminngam Khongsai and Thangboimang Singsit. Abhinand saved the shots from Seiginhao Khongsai and Jangginlen Vaiphei to give his team the title.

