RF Development League: Bengaluru claim late win over Hyderabad

Bengaluru FC left it late with a 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC and make it three wins in as many games in Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) here on Sunday.

Bengaluru have nine points and are level on points with Kerala Blasters FC who have also won their first three fixtures.

In the evening kickoff at Benaulim Ground, it was a tale of two halves as Bengaluru dominated the first half taking the lead through Rahul Raju (14th) who scored his third consecutive goal. But Hyderabad came back all guns blazing in the second period, scoring inside the first minute courtesy a Amritpal Singh (46th) header. But in stoppage time, substitute Monirul Molla (90+2) helped the Blues grab all three points.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad took turns to spurn chances in the first and second halves respectively with the former edging past their southern rivals in the end. Raju gave his side an early lead, Lastborn finding the forward with a wonderful through ball, that he slammed past Lalbiakhlua Jongte in Hyderabad's goal.

Namgyal Bhutia came the closest for Bengaluru just before halftime, his effort kissing the post on its way out. It was all Hyderabad after the break as C.Lalchungnunga missed a couple of gilt-edged chances, Blues' keeper Sharon making an important save just before Emboklang put in a cross for Molla to smash it into the back of the net deep inside stoppage time.

( With inputs from ANI )

