"Richarlison is always a threat...": Tottenham boss Postecoglou after win over Sheffield

London [UK], September 17 : Following his side's comeback win over Sheffield United in their Premier League match, Tottenham Hotspurs manager Ange Postecoglou lauded Richarlison for his performance, saying that he is always a threat and his assist for the second goal was outstanding.

Sensational stoppage-time goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison helped Tottenham secure a 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

"They (Sheffield) made it difficult for us. I thought, for the most part, we controlled it really well but were just, obviously, missing the goal our play deserved," said the manager, according to Sky Sports.

"They are always a threat, particularly at set-pieces and long throws. When you go a goal down after that kind of scenario, you want to see what kind of reaction you have and the boys' reaction was outstanding.

"Richarlison was great today. I had a feeling we would get some balls in the box, particularly late on, and he's always a threat in the air and his assist for the second goal was outstanding."

The manager said that he hopes that the fans support them because of the football they are playing.

"I hope [the fans stuck with us] because they're seeing a team that's trying to play the football they want to see and, today, we might not have finished off our good work, but the endeavour and aggression was there. They were working hard, and that's what supporters want to see. They will support that. [The fans] played their part and there was a great energy in the stadium. It was pandemonium in the end and a memorable day."

This stunning final goal by Spurs in the 100th minute surpassed their own record of the latest-ever winning comeback in the Premier League, which was previously in the 95th minute against Leicester in January 2022.

In the first half, Sheffield United frustrated Tottenham. Sheffield goalkeeper Wes Foderingham made seven saves throughout the first 45 minutes and his first three came in the space of 12 minutes, which denied goals to Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham's goal-scoring was restricted. But Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario made the best save of the half to deny a goal to James McAtee. Spurs' frustration was even more because of only three minutes added to stoppage time despite so many stoppages.

The first half was a goalless affair.

In the 73rd minute, Gustavo Hamer handed Sheffield a surprised lead as he drilled home from a long throw from Jack Robinson with the arrowed low shot by Hamer going in off the base of the far post.

However, Richarlison made a comeback in the 98th minute for Spurs, a headed equaliser from a corner by Perisic. This started Spurs' comeback in the match. Later in the 100th minute, Dejan Kulusevski was assisted by Richarlison in scoring the winning goal.

After this win, Spurs is in the second spot with four wins and a draw. They have a total of 13 points. Sheffield is at the 17th spot with a draw and four losses. They have a total of one point.

Spurs' next game is against Arsenal on September 24. On the same day, Sheffield will play Newcastle.

