Rodri feels "mentality" played role in Manchester City defeating Arsenal for PL title

Manchester [UK], May 20 : Defensive midfielder Rodri believes 'mentality' was the difference between Manchester City's title triumph and Arsenal's falling short at the end of the season.

Rodri was on the scoresheet against West Ham United as Manchester City scripted history by becoming the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

The Spanish midfielder struck the back of the net to make the scoreline 3-1 in the 59th minute on Sunday.

City held their defensive shape to see off the game and script the record for the first time in the history of the competition.

"To be honest, I think it's in here (pointing to his head). It's the mentality. Arsenal, also they deserve [to win the league], they did an unbelievable season, but I think the difference was in here [pointing to his head again]," Rodri told Optus Sport as quoted from Sky Sports.

In March, Arsenal and City went toe to toe in a clash which was deemed as the title-defining clash.

The game ended on a goalless draw and Rodri believes that it was at that moment Arsenal lost the title.

"When they came here, they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said: 'Ah, these guys, they don't want to beat us, they just want a draw. And that mentality, I don't think we would do it the same way," Rodri stated.

"And we caught them. At the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, eight games even though it's so tough. So I think it comes down to mentality," he concluded.

Coming to the match, it took just 79 seconds for Phil Foden to put the Blues ahead, before doubling the advantage in the 18th minute by heading the ball over the line, assisted by Jeremy Doku.

However, West Ham reduced the lead to just one as Mohammed Kudus scored a goal just before halftime (the 42nd minute) through a scissors kick.

Rodri scored the winner in the 59th minute to help City lift the Premier League title for the fourth consecutive time.

