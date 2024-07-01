Seiminlen Doungel extends stay with Jamshedpur FC

New Delhi [India], July 1 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC on Monday announced that Seiminlen Doungel has extended his stay with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season, with an additional extension based on performance.

Popularly known as Len, Doungel is a versatile winger who has been an essential part of the Jamshedpur FC side for the past four seasons.

The Manipur-born winger was a crucial member of the ISL Shield-winning squad. His commitment could turn out to be an asset to head coach Khalid Jamil, apart from his ability to operate in multiple positions.

The 30-year-old footballer expressed his delight at extending his stay with the Khalid Jamil-led side, said as quoted from the club's official statement, "I have unfinished business from the last two seasons, and we need to get the club back on top of the ISL table, a place that the Jharkhand fans deserve. After spending four years with Jamshedpur FC, the club has truly become like a family. Throughout my time here, I've witnessed the immense passion and unwavering support from our dedicated and vocal fans. Their enthusiasm for football is inspiring, and we are incredibly fortunate to have such a loyal fan base behind us."

"With head coach Khalid Jamil at the helm, I will work hard and bring in all my experience to make supporters proud. My goal is to create history with this club. I am grateful to continue my journey here, especially knowing that the coach has faith in my abilities and I'm determined to contribute to our quest for silverware," he added.

Doungel has had a stellar career in the ISL, representing Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC, and Delhi Dynamos FC.

Len bring in a lot of experience to the squad. In 63 appearances for the Men of Steel, Doungel has scored five goals and provided one assist. He is also one of the six Indian players to have a hat-trick to his name in the ISL.

In addition to his club success, Len has also represented the Indian National Team. He has a lot of accolades to his name, having won the I-League in the 2015-16 season and the Federation Cup in 2012 and 2017.

He was a runner-up in the AFC Cup in 2016 and played a crucial role in FC Goa's 2019-20 ISL season, helping them finish at the top of the league and become the ISL League Shield winners.

Head coach Jamil commented on Doungel's retention, and said, "Our goal is to assemble a squad that blends youthful energy with seasoned experience. Doungel, with his vast experience, significantly enhances our attacking capabilities while also contributing defensively."

"His commitment to the team is unwavering, and he consistently gives his best effort on the field. Now being one of the most experienced players, I need him to be an example for others with his performance, hard work, passion, and dedication," he added.

