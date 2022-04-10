Serie A: Inter Milan defeat Hellas Verona; Vlahovic earns comeback win for Juventus

Inter Milan and Juventus won their respective matches on Saturday to keep the top-four battle brewing in the Serie A.

Inter were back in front of a full crowd at San Siro for the first time in over two years and the Nerazzurri certainly didn't disappoint. Simone Inzaghi's men put in a blistering first-half performance, putting two past their opponents Hellas Verona with goals from Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko.

Although there were no more goals in the second half, it was a game full of chances. Crucially, Inter came away with that all-important win to put them within one point of the league leaders.

Elsewhere, Dusan Vlahovic struck with 15 minutes remaining to reward Juventus with all three points against Cagliari in a match that saw the home side take an early lead.

Matthijs De Ligt on the stroke of halftime deservedly made it 1-1 with a well-placed header. In the second half, the Bianconeri maintained their forward momentum, and Vlahovic completed the scoring with an opportunistic goal that stretched Juve's unbeaten away run in Serie A to nine matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

