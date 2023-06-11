Serie A: Leaders Botafogo make light work of Fortaleza
By IANS | Published: June 11, 2023 12:54 PM 2023-06-11T12:54:04+5:30 2023-06-11T13:10:09+5:30
Rio de Janeiro, June 11 Francisco Soares scored either side of halftime as Botafogo extended their lead at ...
Rio de Janeiro, June 11 Francisco Soares scored either side of halftime as Botafogo extended their lead at the top of Brazil's Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Fortaleza.
Soares put the hosts ahead on the stroke of halftime on Saturday with an angled finish from 10 yards after a Marlon Freitas cross from the right flank.
The former Porto and Olympiacos forward doubled the advantage just after the hour when he slotted home from the edge of the six-yard box after seeing his penalty attempt saved by goalkeeper Joao Riedi, a Xinhua report said.
The result at Rio de Janeiro's Olympic stadium leaves Botafogo with 24 points from 10 outings, five points clear of second-placed Palmeiras, who have a game in hand. Fortaleza are 10th, 10 points off the pace.
In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Saturday, Coritiba were held to a goalless home draw by Santos, Cruzeiro drew 2-2 at Bahia, Atletico Mineiro were held to a 1-1 home draw by Bragantino and Cuiaba drew 1-1 at Corinth.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app