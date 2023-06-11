Serie A: Leaders Botafogo make light work of Fortaleza

Rio de Janeiro, June 11 Francisco Soares scored either side of halftime as Botafogo extended their lead at the top of Brazil's Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Fortaleza.

Soares put the hosts ahead on the stroke of halftime on Saturday with an angled finish from 10 yards after a Marlon Freitas cross from the right flank.

The former Porto and Olympiacos forward doubled the advantage just after the hour when he slotted home from the edge of the six-yard box after seeing his penalty attempt saved by goalkeeper Joao Riedi, a Xinhua report said.

The result at Rio de Janeiro's Olympic stadium leaves Botafogo with 24 points from 10 outings, five points clear of second-placed Palmeiras, who have a game in hand. Fortaleza are 10th, 10 points off the pace.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Saturday, Coritiba were held to a goalless home draw by Santos, Cruzeiro drew 2-2 at Bahia, Atletico Mineiro were held to a 1-1 home draw by Bragantino and Cuiaba drew 1-1 at Corinth.

