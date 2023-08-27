Serie A: Milan crush Torino, Verona stun Roma

Rome, Aug 27 AC Milan managed two wins in as many matches in the new Serie A season as they conquered Torino 4-1 at San Siro, while Hellas Verona sank Roma 2-1.

Milan got off their new season with a 2-0 win in the opening round through Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic's goals, and the duo continued their fearsome conditions on Saturday's game, reports Xinhua.

The home side broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute when Giroud failed to get on the end of Ruben Loftus-Cheek's pass, but it went for Pulisic to slot into an empty net.

Despite Perr Schuurs' equaliser three minutes later, the Rossoneri quickly restored the lead in the 43rd minute with Giroud converting a penalty, before Theo Hernandez looped it over an on-rushing goalkeeper from a tight angle on the stroke of halftime.

Milan sealed the win in the 64th minute when Rafael Leao earned another spot-kick for Giroud to bag a brace.

Roma had to wait for their first win as they suffered a 2-1 defeat after a 2-2 tie in the first round.

A pair of strikes from Ondrej Duda and Cyril Ngon put Verona firmly in charge in the first half.

New signing Houssem Aouar scored his maiden goal for Roma, but the Giallorossi were still toothless to turn it around.

Also on Saturday, newly-promoted Frosinone shocked Atalanta 2-1, and Monza beat Empoli 2-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor