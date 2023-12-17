Sevilla sack coach Alonso after home loss to Getafe

Madrid, Dec 17 Sevilla sacked coach Diego Alonso after their disastrous 3-0 home loss to Getafe, which left them deep in a fight against relegation in La Liga.

The former Uruguay boss had his dismissal confirmed less than half an hour after the final whistle, a defeat which leaves Sevilla with 13 points from 17 La Liga games, level of points with Cadiz, who are currently in the relegation zone with a game in hand.

"Sevilla FC announce that they have sacked Diego Alonso as coach. The club thank the Uruguayan for his services and wish him the best of luck for the future," read a brief statement on the club website.

Alonso arrived at Sevilla in October to replace Jose Luis Mendilibar, who last season saved the club from relegation and led them to an incredible triumph in the Europa League, but his only two wins came in the Copa del Rey against rivals from the sixth- and fifth-tier teams.

Saturday's defeat means Sevilla had failed to win any of the eight La Liga games and four Champions League matches Alonso had been in charge, with Tuesday's 2-1 defeat in Lens confirming that Sevilla won't play the Europa League next year.

