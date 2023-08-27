Sevilla stunned, Girona impress, Granada get off the mark

Madrid, Aug 27 Sevilla's disastrous start to the season continued on Saturday as the Europa League champions were stunned by Girona 2-1 at home.

Yangel Herrera put an impressive Girona side ahead in the 16th minute when he hammered home a loose ball after Sevilla failed to clear a corner, reports Xinhua.

Nemanja Gudelj leveled for Sevilla on the stroke of halftime as he controlled a clearance from a corner and volleyed home, but Aleix Garcia put Girona ahead 10 minutes into the second half with a good finish from a right cross.

Ivan Rakitic had the ball in the net for Sevilla shortly afterward, but his excellent shot was ruled out for a narrow offside. The home side was denied a penalty appeal in the last minute of normal time after the VAR decided Rakitic's free kick had hit David Lopez's shoulder, rather than his arm.

Cadiz took to the pitch ahead of their home game against Almeria, with a banner offering support to Jenni Hermoso in her conflict with RFEF President Luis Rubiales, and Luis Hernandez put them ahead in the 58th minute after a free kick.

Almeria had been reduced to 10 men since Edgar Gonzalez's red card, but they claimed an unexpected equalizer in the fourth minute of injury time with Kaiky's powerful shot.

Granada upset Mallorca 3-2 at home to claim their first win after returning to La Liga. Miguel Angel put the home side ahead after 12 minutes, and although Abdon Prats leveled after 38 minutes, Bryan Zaragoza and Myrto Uzuni put Granada 3-1 up before Samu Costa gave Mallorca late hope with an 87th-minute strike.

On Saturday, Jude Bellingham scored his fourth goal in three games to give Real Madrid a narrow 1-0 win away to Celta Vigo.

Celta were unlucky to see an early goal from Strand Larsen ruled out for a possible foul on Kepa, who made his debut in goal, while Rodrygo saw a second-half penalty well saved by Celta keeper Ivan Villar.

The bad news for Real Madrid was an apparent hamstring injury suffered by Vinicius Jr., which will probably sideline him for a couple of weeks.

