Sirvodem SC defeat SSB 2-1 to register their maiden IWL win

Sirvodem SC registered their maiden win of the Indian Women's League 2021-22 season on Monday at the 7th Battalion Ground, in Bhubaneswar, after defeating SSB Women by 2-1.

Sirvodem SC started the game on the attacking foot, coming inches close to scoring on occasions. Finally, on the 32nd minute, Sanfida Nongrum gave them the lead as she netted from close range.

Both sides came close to scoring through Femina Raj Valappil and Ngangom Anibala Devi, respectively, before halftime, but could not capitalise. Following the restart, SSB Women charged forward and looked more lethal in attack.

Eventually, in the 61st minute, Sandhya Kachhap scored the equaliser for the West Bengal-based side. The forward latched on to a loose ball inside the box and fired it into the net, off the crossbar.

However, Sirvodem SC immediately regained their lead in the 62nd minute. Arpita Pednekar, who came close to scoring in the first half, finally found the back of the net from close range.

For Sirvodem, the three points mean the world and they will be looking to grab as many points as they can in the upcoming games. Meanwhile, this could be an alarming result for SSB Women who have now been defeated thrice in a row.

( With inputs from ANI )

