South United Football Club Blue Cubs League: Diego Juniors FCA, 4 Lions FA, Battleground FA emerge victorious

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], May 6 : Diego Juniors FCA, 4 Lions FA, and Battleground FA emerged victorious in the South United Football Club Blue Cubs League, which concluded in the city yesterday. Diego Juniors FCA beat 4 Lions FA 5-2 to be crowned Champions in the Under-11 category. 4 Lions FA were the Champions in the Under-9 category, beating Rising Pune 5-2 in the Finals.

In the Under-7 category, Battleground FA got the better of City FC Pune B in a 6-2 win to be crowned Champions.

Sallahuddin Shaikh of Battleground FA was adjudged the Best Player in the Under-7 category. At the same time, Heyansh Makhikani of 4 Lions FA was the Best Player in the Under-9 category, and Abhir Jhadhav of Diego Juniors FCA was the Best Player in the Under-11 category.

Rishi Thamang of Sportiqo FA received the Best Coach Award in the Under-7 category, Sajjid Syed of Rising Pune secured the Best Coach Award in the Under-9 category, while Swapnil Shinde of 4 Lions FA won the Award in the Under-11 category.

The six-week-long, All India Football Federation (AIFF) sanctioned League provided an excellent opportunity for budding footballing talent in Pune, which also aligns with SUFC's vision to support the growth of football at the grassroots level in the city.

Over 29 days, a total of 150 games were played, showcasing the prowess of more than 500 participants across various age groups. With nearly 80 hours of football action, the League brought forth some of Pune's most exciting matches in recent times. Teams and individuals alike earned recognition with 12 different awards, fuelled by an impressive total of 911 goals scored throughout the League.

The League was played on the April 7, April 13 and April 28 and May 4 and May 5 and followed a league-cum-knockout format. The 14 teams in each category were divided into two groups of seven each, from which the top four qualified for the Quarterfinals.

