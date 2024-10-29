Sports community reacts to Vinicius Junior's 2024 Ballon d'Or snub

New Delhi [India], October 29 : The sports world showed support for Vinicius Junior after he missed out on the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or on Tuesday.

Real Madrid teammates Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni praised him on social media, calling him the "best player."

"You are the best and no one can take that away from you! You are the best! @vinijr. You are the best and no one can take that away from you! The Best!" Militao posted on X.

"Fotball Politics. My brother you are the best player in the world and no award can say otherwise. Love you my bro," Camavinga wrote on X.

"Nothing will take away what you've achieved my brother. We ALL know... They are not ready for what you're gonna deliver. Love @vinijr," Tchouameni added.

Norwegian chess legend Magnus Carlsen also reacted, posting a picture of Vinicius Junior accompanied by a medal emoji.

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or winner for his exceptional performances during the 2023-24 season, in which he helped his club secure the English Premier League title for the fourth consecutive time.

He also played a decisive role for Spain, leading the national team to victory at the 2024 Euros in Germany, where they defeated England. Rodri's contributions earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder was a key figure for both club and country, providing defensive stability and registering 14 assists across all competitions, along with scoring 10 goals during the season.

With this win, he becomes the first Premier League player to receive the Ballon d'Or since Cristiano Ronaldo did so in 2008 while at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Barcelona Femeni player Aitana Bonmati won the women's Ballon d'Or for the second consecutive time.

Additionally, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti received the Johan Cruyff Trophy as the men's coach of the year, while former Chelsea coach Emma Hayes took home the women's award after leading the USA to Olympic gold this summer. Real Madrid was also recognised as the men's club of the year.

Barcelona wonder kid and Spanish winger, Yamine Lamal was awarded the Kopa Trophy for the best male player under the age of 21, while Argentine and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the Lev Yashin Trophy for the second time in a row.

