Sreenidi Deccan and TRAU FC to resume I-League on March 3

The I-League 2021-22 season is all set to resume on March 3 with Sreenidi Deccan FC taking on TRAU FC at the Mohun Bagan Ground on Thursday afternoon.

The I-League will be played across three venues in West Bengal-Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, the Naihati Stadium in Naihati, and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani.

The teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, in Phase 1 of the I-League, after which the league will be broken into two groups with Group A consisting of the top seven, while the bottom six will make up Group B.

In Phase 2 of the league, the teams in Group A will play once against each other in a round-robin format to determine the I-League 2021-22 champion, while those in Group B will also play each other in a similar format to fight for relegation.

The final fixture of the league will be played on April 19 between RKFC and TRAU FC in Naihati.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor