"Started with instinct, grew in me slowly every day...": Sunil Chhetri on his decision to retire from international football

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Legendary football and India skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday opened up on his decision to retire from international football and said he made the right decision.

Chhetri took to X to announce his retirement from international football. He will have his last dance for the Blue Tigers in front of the home fans at the Salt Lake Stadium on June 6 against Kuwait.

In an interview with AIFF, Chhetri said he took the decision a month ago. He added that it started with an instinct and a feeling before he decided to call it a day. He further added the match against Kuwait would be the biggest game of his career.

"It's been a month. It started with a feeling and an instinct that it was time to call it a day. And it grew in me slowly and steadily every day. Finally, I reached this decision. And I think I made the right decision. This (match against Kuwait on June 6, 2024) is one of the biggest games of my career. It is hugely important for the National Team. So, hopefully, we will do well against Kuwait and should be there for the (World Cup Qualifiers) third round," Chhetri was quoted by AIFF as saying.

Talking about his 19-year career with the Blue Tigers, the skipper said it is something that no one can take away from him.

"It's outstanding. It's a dream. I don't know where to start. But the synopsis is that it's a beautiful dream. I think I'm highly, highly fortunate and privileged to be a part of the national team for 19 years. It's outstanding to be able to participate and play for the country. This is something no one can take away from me. I'm grateful to everyone who has contributed. And I'm not trying to sound cliche, I genuinely mean it. That's the feeling that I get," he added.

The 39-year-old added his family is proud of what he has achieved in his career. Chhetri said his family members were shocked when he first told about the decision but understood it later.

"It was a mixed feeling. But when I did tell them, everyone understood. I believe my entire family is proud of whatever I have accomplished. I've done this for 19 years. They are immensely happy. I think it's one of those things that everyone knew was coming. But when I told them, they were a little bit shocked but understood that I'm fighting my own battles inside. You don't wish to stop playing for the country. But one day you have to and you will be fine," he added.

Sunil Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

Chhetri received the Arjuna Award in 2011, and the Padma Shri in 2019. In 2021, he became the first footballer to get the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour.

In a career that spanned over 19 years, the Arjuna Award winner has 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. The most-capped Indian footballer is the third-highest goal-scorer on the global stage with icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor