State Football Associations laud AIFF president, secretary general on completion of one year

New Delhi [India], September 4 : All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey, Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran and Deputy Secretary General Satyanarayan M met with representatives from the various State Associations to discuss the achievements of the Federation since the current Executive Committee was elected, which was exactly one year ago.

Meeting with the representatives from the state associations via video conferencing, the AIFF President was congratulated by one and all for successfully completing one year in his post.

Chaubey said: "I would like to thank all the member associations and their representatives for their support. There were several issues with the Federation when we took charge, but I am happy to say that with everyone’s help and with a fantastic team at our disposal, we have managed to achieve a number of goals in just a year. We are now looking forward to further improving and taking Indian Football ahead in the years to come."

AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said, "We have all achieved a great many things in the last year, but now it is the time to look ahead, move forward, and focus on Target 2026. It had been a great experience working with President Mr Kalyan Chaubey, Vice President Mr NA Haris and Treasurer Mr Kipa Ajay, and all the committee members and chairpersons. Everyone, along with the staff at the AIFF secretariat, has worked very hard towards fulfilling the targets. We need to be more proactive in doing things in the future and work beyond our capabilities."

Representatives from the Member Associations lauded the AIFF for a number of achievements in the past year since September 2, 2022. They also vowed to keep up the good work at both the National and State levels to take Indian football to great heights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor