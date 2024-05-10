"Still have a chance": Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's chances of winning PL title

Birmingham [UK], May 10 : Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp opened up about his team's chances of lifting the Premier League trophy in his final season with the club ahead of their upcoming clash against Aston Villa on Monday.

Liverpool dropped five points out of six following their 2-0 defeat against arch-rival Everton and 2-2 draw against West Ham United. As a result, Liverpool fell five points behind table-toppers Arsenal with two games to go.

Defending champions Manchester City have the opportunity to overtake Arsenal by a point if they win their game in hand.

With the title race slowly slipping away from Liverpool, Klopp talked about their chances of winning the league and feels it would be unlikely for Manchester City to lose their remaining three games.

"No, if we cannot win it anymore, we don't have to deal with it. Not that we cannot [still] win it but it's not now No.1 every morning on the priority list so I tell the boys, 'By the way, we still have a chance.' We all can read the table, we all see the situation. Do we expect them to lose? [Manchester] City has to lose three games. Three. Difficult to see that. But you never know. And Arsenal has to lose two games - difficult," Klopp said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

"Both play before us, we play Monday. So then let's talk about that if they both lose and then we will see what we do with that. But I just don't expect that. I think we have enough to do. We have the chance to go above 80 points again; like pretty much everything in life, you never should take things like this for granted. And for that we need points, we need to win one of the two games at least. These are the things. Aston Villa is the next chance," he added.

After suffering two consecutive setbacks, Liverpool bounced back with a 4-2 win against Tottenham last week.

"For 70ish minutes it was a really good game. I liked it a lot. It was a good game, it was what we needed, what we wanted [and] what the people deserved to see. I think we spoke about that for why we didn't make it in the three [or] four weeks before, why they happened for different reasons. But that's how it is and if we are 100 per cent honest, is that the season we were the best team in the league? We had our moments, we played our best game in our history against Man City but didn't win it. It's always the small margins. If you win these kinds of games that can open up something," Klopp said.

Liverpool are currently in the third spot with 78 points. They will play their final two games against Aston Villa and Wolves in the Premier League.

