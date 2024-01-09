"Stop messing about": Former Manchester United star Roy Keane slams Rasmus Hojlund

Wigan [UK], January 9 : The former Manchester United star Roy Keane lambasted young forward Rasmus Hojlund for his performance in the Red Devils 2-0 victory against Wigan in the FA Cup.

Manchester United clinched a comfortable 2-0 victory against Wigan but Hojlund once again failed to feature on the scoresheet.

Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot and midfielder Bruno Fernandes spearheaded Manchester United in the next round of the tournament.

Hojlund had a good number of chances that were begging to be put away in the first half, but Hojlund's lack of sharpness in the front cost the visitors an early lead.

The most obvious chance that the young Danish striker missed was a header from a point-blank spot. He went on to miss another golden opportunity when he failed to find the back of the net from just five yards away from the goal.

Keane didn't hold back while assessing the performance of the 20-year-old and said as quoted from Goal.com, "You're too kind, you're too kind, I'd be fuming with him. Tonight, they [Man United] brought their habits from the Premier League in terms of missing chances, and not being clinical. I want to see that side of United tonight. With the striker, he's missing his chances, so we can say unlucky, oh dear. Create opportunities, put them in the back of the net, stop messing about."

Keane's comments came after former football stars Wright and Roberto Martinez turned to be sympathetic towards the striker.

"I heard Ally [McCoist] say you feel for him, and as a striker you do. But there are some of the chances that we've seen in this game you have to take them," Wright said at half-time.

Portugal head coach Martinez thoughts were in line with the former English star and he said, "He's such a committed player and gives you so much. I think it's unfair now just to judge him on goals but of course, he's a No. 9 for Manchester United, he has a big price tag. You have to score goals. But he is not doing anything wrong on those chances. In a moment of confidence, the ball hits you and goes into the back of the net."

