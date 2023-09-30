Subroto Cup Sub-Junior (U 14) Boys to start tomorrow in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30 : The Sub-Junior (U 14) Boys category of the 62nd edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, will kick start tomorrow in Bengaluru, as per a press by Subroto Cup.

This is the first time in history, that the national championships of the most prestigious inter-school football tournament of the country are being played outside the national capital. It has been the longstanding desire for the Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) to spread the reach of this iconic tournament to more corners of the country and the Sub-Junior boys tournament in Garden City is a start to the initiative.

The group stage matches will be played at the Air Force School, Jalahalli, Air Force School, Yelahanka and Air Force Training Command. All the knockout matches will be played at the Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre. The group stage matches will see 37 teams, including a team from Bangladesh competing for the coveted title. They are divided into eight groups, in which the winners of each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

GROUP A

1. H.K Singh Memorial Secondary School, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai, Meghalaya

2. Sainik School, Tilaiya, Koderma, Jharkhand

3. Kendriya Vidyalaya IMA, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

4. Sudhanwa Debarma Memorial H.S.S, Sepahijala, Tripura

5. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Maheshpur, Pakur, Jharkhand

GROUP B

1. Chawngfianga Middle School, Saiden, Kulasib, Mizoram

2. Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Narayanpur, Chattisgarh

3. Primary Marathi School, Kauncha, Chikhalipada, Silvassa, DD & D&NH

4. Army Public School, Bhuj, Gujarat

5. Manikpara High School, Jhargram, West Bengal

GROUP C

1. Govt. N.N.M.H.S.S Chelembra, Malappuram, Kerala

2. Tashi Namgyal Academy, Gangtok, Sikkim

3. Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Sefai, Etawah, Uttar Pradesh

4. Minerva Public School, Kochi, Kerala

5. The Assam Valley School, Sonitpur, Assam

GROUP D

1. S.S +2 Higher School, Simdega, Jharkhand

2. National Cadet Corps

3. Navarachana Higher Secondary School, Vadodara, Gujarat

4. The Air Force School, Subroto Park, New Delhi

5. Army Public School, Delhi Cantt, New Delhi

GROUP E

1. The Unique Model Academy, Imphal East, Manipur

2. Rajkeeyakrat Madhya Vidyalaya, Fazalgang, Sasaram, Bihar

3. Kamala Devi Public School, Karond, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

4. Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttrakhand

5. Navy Children School, Kochi, Kerala

GROUP F

1. Greenwood School Khelo India Centre, Nagaland

2. Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand

3. Loyola High School, Margao, Goa

4. Oberoi International School, Mumbai

GROUP G

1. Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

2. Indira Modern High School, Bhuna, Fatehabad, Haryana

3. Imamia Public School, Watergram Wagoora, Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir

4. Mother’s Pride Public School, Maloti, Himachal Pradesh

GROUP H

1. Bampatner Bengenabari H.S.S, Sibsagar, Assam

2. The Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, Maharashtra

3. Don Bosco H.S.S, Perambur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

4. Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishthan, Bangladesh

The first match of the category will be a Group A encounter between H.K Singh Memorial Secondary School, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai, Meghalaya and Sainik School, Tilaiya, Koderma, Jharkhand, who are representing the Sainik Schools which will be played at Air Force School, Jalahalli 7 AM.

That much will be followed by a Group B match between Chawngfianga Middle School, Saiden, Kulasib, Mizoram and Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Narayanpur, Chattisgarh at 8:30 AM. In the other Group B match at 10 AM, Primary Marathi School, Kauncha, Chikhalipada, Silvassa, DD & D&NH will face Manikpara High School, Jhargram, West Bengal. In the last match of the day, S.S +2 Higher School, Simdega, Jharkhand will meet The Air Force School, New Delhi at 3 PM.

The group matches will continue till the 6th of October and the qualified teams will play the quarterfinals on the 7th of October. The semi-finals are scheduled for the 8th of October while the finals will be played on the 10th of October.

Heirok Higher Secondary School, Imphal, Manipur are the defending champions of the Sub-Junior (U 14) Boys category.

The 62nd Subroto Cup will be telecast LIVE on the SportsCast India YouTube channel. You can also catch the Highlights on the Prasar Bharti & AIFF YouTube channels.

